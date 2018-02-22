Bhopal: Candidates protest as CGL exam cancelled amid confusion

Bhopal: In a bizarre development, Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday declared Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination held at Kailash Narayan Patidar College as zero stating that candidates boycotted it even as candidates cried foul claiming that they had successfully taken the exam. The candidates staged demonstration on the college campus pressing for change in the SSC’s decision but to no avail.

CGL examination was to be held in two shifts on Wednesday. The first paper was to start from 10:30 am and another from 4.15 pm. KNP College was one of the 200 centres setup across the country.

The first paper which was of Quantitative aptitude began at KNP College at 10:30 pm and when the candidates attempted to submit the answer sheets technical issues occurred. When the candidates complained about it to the invigilators it was learnt that exam for first paper was suspended by SSC citing technical issues till 12.10 pm and that candidates at KNP college had taken the exam early.

Stunned centre authorities suggested candidates to submit the answer sheets and re-login for the exam. They followed the instructions and re-appeared in exam for first paper from 12.30 pm but when they downloaded answer books they found 50 of the answers marked.

“We complained about it too but the invigilators had no solution to our problem,” said one of the candidates Pankaj Rathore. The candidates still completed the exam somehow and submitted the answer sheet.

The candidates informed the observer of SSC that they had taken first paper early as they were not communicated about suspension of the exam by SSC properly. “The observer had assured us that we will not have to suffer due to the misinformation. However, in the evening we learnt that SSC had cancelled the exam for KNP College stating that examinees boycotted it. We had not boycotted the exam but written it twice,” said Neeraj Malviya, another candidate.

On learning about the cancellation of their exam, the candidates staged a sit-in on the college campus which continued till late night. They also gave a compliant in writing to SSC Deputy Director Ved Prakash Patwa.