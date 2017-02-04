Bhopal: Campionites shine in chess, karate champs

BHOPAL: Dhruv Narayan Singh Rana and Udbhav Mittal of Campion School, Arera Colony have bagged a gold and a silver medals respectively in MP State Karate Championship-2017 organised by the Madhya Pradesh Karate Association in Bhopal. The results were declared on Friday.

In another competition, ‘Khelo India Khelo’ organised by the Sports Authority of India at Guwahati (Assam), Anushthan Purohit performed very well and bagged Certificate of Excellence in Under-14 age group in this National-level chess competition. Principal Fr. Athnas Lakra and vice-principal Fr. Ajay Kerketta congratulated coach Johnsy Koshy and all the three students on their excellent and extraordinary performance.