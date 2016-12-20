BHOPAL: The Rock Band of the Campion School is preparing for the Christmas celebrations like every year through carols singing. This will, however, be a bit more special this year as Campionites have taken one more step forward to make the citizens aware about social evils. They are going to spread a social message through carol songs “Jingle Bells Jingle Bells Jingle all the way…. Santa Claus aaya Swacch Bharat ka Sapna laya, Betiyo ko Bacha ke sang apne woh rang kitne laya”.”, and also with Rock band performances. Carols singings, Rock band rehearsals and preparations with social messages are going on for the upcoming programme on the Christmas day. Many social messages will be given this year on the occasion of upcoming Christmas day and Principal’s day. The school is focusing on different issues of the society like “Swacch Bharat Abhiyan”, “save the girl child”, “save environment and natural resources for our future generation”, “more plantation”, “peace all over the world”; are among of them. One of Carol singing theme is “save the girl child, Santa Claus aaya Swacch Bharat ka Sapna laya, Betiyo ko Bacha ke sang apne woh rang kitne laya” to bring awareness in the society against female foeticide. The message will be spread through carols singing and Rock Band Performance.
Bhopal: Campionites Rock Band to raise social awareness through carols
— By Staff Reporter | Dec 20, 2016 12:02 pm
Tagged with: Campion School Christmas Christmas celebration Rock Band in bhopal Social Awareness Swacch Bharat Abhiyan The Rock Band of the Campion School
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Engage with Donald Trump more strongly now
By confirming Donald Trump’s election as the 45th President of the United States after he crossed the threshold of 270…
Reversing deposit curbs, RBI salvages ground
The Reserve Bank of India’s reversal of the notification issued on Monday last restricting deposits of over Rs 5,000 in…
E-payments: Dangerous unaccounted exceptions
The phase of ‘demonetisation’ or de-legalising Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes is drawing to a close. By December 31, it will…
Not the time for BJP to be complacent
Modi and the BJP may have won the battle of perception in the immediate aftermath of demonetisation. But over-confidence kills…
Syrian shadow on Russian envoy’s killing
The killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, by a policeman in Ankara who was enraged over the…