Bhopal: Campionites Rock Band to raise social awareness through carols

BHOPAL: The Rock Band of the Campion School is preparing for the Christmas celebrations like every year through carols singing. This will, however, be a bit more special this year as Campionites have taken one more step forward to make the citizens aware about social evils. They are going to spread a social message through carol songs “Jingle Bells Jingle Bells Jingle all the way…. Santa Claus aaya Swacch Bharat ka Sapna laya, Betiyo ko Bacha ke sang apne woh rang kitne laya”.”, and also with Rock band performances. Carols singings, Rock band rehearsals and preparations with social messages are going on for the upcoming programme on the Christmas day. Many social messages will be given this year on the occasion of upcoming Christmas day and Principal’s day. The school is focusing on different issues of the society like “Swacch Bharat Abhiyan”, “save the girl child”, “save environment and natural resources for our future generation”, “more plantation”, “peace all over the world”; are among of them. One of Carol singing theme is “save the girl child, Santa Claus aaya Swacch Bharat ka Sapna laya, Betiyo ko Bacha ke sang apne woh rang kitne laya” to bring awareness in the society against female foeticide. The message will be spread through carols singing and Rock Band Performance.