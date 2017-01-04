Bhopal: Campionites bag 1st runner up trophy in Q4M contest

BHOPAL : The four brilliant students of Campion School, Ashutosh Shrivastava of Class 7, Rachit Yadav of Class 8, Aryan Harwani of Class 9 and Abhilash Datta from Class 10 did the institution, the city and the state proud again by holding 1st Runner up position in state level Maths Quiz Competition.

“Asmita Samajik Sanstha” organised the state-level “Intercity Mathematics Quiz Contest Q4M (Quest for Math)” recently at the State Museum. In this competition more than 22 CBSE and private schools and hundreds of students from all over the state participated. Only Four Schools were qualified for the finals including Campion School.

Among all those brilliant students and schools, Campion School held 1st Runner up position and Trophy. The four students of the school received the trophy, certificate of excellence and gifts respectively. All the students gave their extraordinary performance in this state level exam under the guidance of teacher Nirupama Naik. In this competition all the students gained a lot of knowledge from different aspects of mathematics. By this excellent performance all of them were also qualified for the next round of this Quiz competition on international-level.