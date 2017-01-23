Bhopal: Calendar presented to MPSTDC chairman

SHIVPURI: District tourism promotion committee has published a calendar of year 2017 based on the tourist spots of the district, committee secretary and SDM, Rupesh Upadhyay reached Bhopal and presented a calendar to MP State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Tapan Bhowmik in the presence of MP child right protection commission chairman Dr Raghvendra Sharma (cabinet minister status) on Thursday.

Chairman Tapan Bhowmik appreciated the calendar and congratulated district administration; he said that the local and tourist from outside will get the information through this calendar.