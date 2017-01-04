Bhopal: Cabinet meeting- Dal prices should not be allowed to fall below MSP, CM

BHOPAL : An informal meeting of state cabinet here on Tuesday discussed the issue of farmers facing distress due to falling prices of pulses. Chouhan said the minimum support price (MSP) for Tuar Dal is Rs 5050 per quintal but as there is no government procurement, farmers are forced to sell it at low prices. The same is the situation vis-a-vis Soyabean.

The central government used to purchase pulses and Soyabean through NAFED but it has been stopped now. Chouhan said he would write to the central government in this matter.

Chouhan asked the chief secretary to convene a meeting on this issue. He asked principal secretary, agriculture to keep an eye on the prices of farm produce. Farmers should not be forced to sell pulses and Soyabean at low price. The relaxation of one per cent on Mandi tax on cotton would continue, it was decided.

It was also decided in the cabinet that budget would now not be bifurcated into plan and non-plan expenditure. It was decided that Village Convergence Facilitation Centre will be opened in Bhopal district under the aegis of woman and child development department for the implementation on ‘Purna Shakti Yojana’ across the state.

The approval on setting up of plastic park in village Billaoya of Gwalior and naming Plastic Park project in Dabra as Madhya Pradesh Plastic City Development Corporation Gwalior Limited was also given. The cabinet also gave sanction on 16 new posts for the conservation of world-famous ‘Maihar’ band of the state. Maihar band is symbolic of the dedication and contribution of late Ustad Allauddin Khan in the history of Indian classic music. It was also decided to give books instead of bouquets in programmes conducted by school education department.

In the cabinet meeting, school education minister Vijay Shah and minister of state Deepak Joshi presented a set of literary books to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.