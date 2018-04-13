Bhopal: Cabinet approves government orders on leases

Bhopal: The Cabinet on Thursday approved the instructions issued by state government on the issue of renewal of permanent leases and redressing cases of norms violations. The administration believes that continuous income to the government is being blocked as a result of refund of leases and violation of the conditions of the lease. Also, the lessee who wants to sell, donate, or transfer their lease is not able to transfer it. To solve this situation, the revenue department has set up a new system.

In cases of permanent lease renewal and violation of condition, district collector or additional collector approved by him will be the authorised officer. After the expiry of the lease period, the amount of suppression money will be deposited for the delay on the application submitted. In such cases only after the trial of violation of conditions of the lease or the adoption can be extended for renewal.

The site inspection will be done by adjutant officer or tehsildar, Nazul. These officers will give their report regarding use of land rent, outstanding amount, violation or adoption status, as per the intended purpose of the prevailing development plan deposited by the lessee on the basis of which the authorised officials will be able to renew the lease for the next thirty years.

Before the renewal, the annual land rent should be fixed again so that it will be six times the final fixed land rent. The matter will be resolved only after giving an appropriate opportunity to the lessee by the authorised officer on violation or adoption of any conditions of permanent leases. The authorised officer will be able to solve the cases of breach of violation while recommending the right to re-enter the sum of money.

In the validity period of the lease or after the renewal, if the lessee wants to convert the lease for business purpose and this usage is approved in the development plan, then the authorised officer can accept the usage conversion after depositing the amount by depositing the premium and land rent.

According to the condition of the lease, if the area has been constructed for the original purpose on more area than what is permissible and in this regard the permission of the local city body has been obtained or suppressed, then such a condition of the lease will not be considered a breach.

Procedure for transfer of lease in the event of donation or sale of land in case of the death of the original leaser or the lessee shall be compulsory. After transferring, the lease renewal process becomes mandatory within a period of six months.