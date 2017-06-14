Bhopal: By 2020 every one in state will have a house

Hoshangabad: MP Rao Uday Pratap Singh has said that by 2020, no citizen of the state will be left without a roof over his head. He said that the benefits of the PM Awas Yojana would reach one and all. “Just have patience. All of you will get houses one by one”, he said.

Singh was addressing a function organised here on Tuesday by the municipal committee to give possession of houses to the beneficiaries of PM Housing Scheme in the Jumerati locality. At the same function, the bhoomi pujan for the construction of CC Road from Gondhri Ghat to Malakhedi was also performed. It was also announced that electrification work of the burial ground of Bohra community had been completed and a new road in Ward No 26 was dedicated to the public. Among others, municipality vice-chairman Ashok Kushram, CMO Pawan Kumar Singh, assistant engineer Mahesh Chandra Agarwal, MP’s representative Nandu Yadav, Gauri Yadav, Ritesh Khandelwal and corporators were present. Madanlal Manjhi and Sunil Rajput were feted for donating a building for housing the local aaganwadi.

The MP said that PM Modi and the state government is committed to uphold the faith reposed in BJP by the voters. “We have provided free LPG connections and stoves to poor families so that women do not face problems while cooking food”, he said. He said that over 60,000 gas connections have been provided in his Lok Sabha constituency under the ‘Ujjawala’ scheme and 50,000 more would be provided. He said that 50,000 houses are being built in his constituency under the PM Housing Scheme. The function was also addressed by the Assembly Speaker Sitashsharan Sharma. Both the speakers praised the municipality chief for his good work.