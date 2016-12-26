Bhopal: Businessmen hassle customers over parking vehicles in front of shops

BHOPAL: Businessmen in market adjacent to Indian Coffee House (ICH) in New Market demanded construction of proper road and notified parking area for smooth traffic. Except Samanvay Bhavan, no other business establishment has its own parking and vehicles are parked at roadsides create problems in traffic movement.

The businessmen said that despite not being a main road, it has huge traffic rush. Disputes with customers at parking lots are rife at such road. It was not long ago when psychiatrist Dr Rooma Bhattacharya confronted IAS DP Ahuja at ICH parking lot.

However, the traders have welcomed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for launching the campaign “Mera Pran: Bhopal No-1” in which markets are washed in midnight. The main objective behind launching the campaign is to maintain the neatness without creating any disturbance in the market.

Naresh Singh

“BMC should urgently address the problems of parking and construct the road the condition of which is worst than the main road. Washing is good as it is needed to maintain the neatness.”

Saurab Dubey

“It is a good decision of BMC. But there must be arrangement of parking lot as there use to be heavy footfall in this market. To accommodate the huge rush of customers, there must be parking lot. Secondly, the condition of road should be good. We have to face throughout the year due to poor condition of road.”

Sanjay Dubey

“Cleaning is also must before washing the market. There must be garbage container for the visitors to dump the wrappers and other material. There must be discipline and civic sense in public too as they spit anywhere.”

Deepak Prajapati

“Local businessmen should also come forward to cooperate and support the BMC administration to make the campaign successful. Public participation is must as it is good decision from administration side to maintain the sanitation in the market.”