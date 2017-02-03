Bhopal: Business won’t pick up till more cash gets into circulation

BHOPAL: While the businessmen are happy over the provisions in the union budget presented on Wednesday but they are disappointed that the government is yet to remove the Rs 24,000 weekly cap on withdrawals from ATMs. They say that unless enough cash is pumped into the economy, their businesses will not pick up.

Rajni Chhabra

“Most of the businessmen have retrenched their staff after demonetisation due to sluggish market. We had great hopes that the government would do something to resolve the liquidity crunch. But that does not seem to have happened”.

Prakash Dwivedi

“Businessmen are still batting on a sticky wicket as far liquidity is concerned. Market has not picked up so far and the sluggish phase is likely to continue for more days.”

Vijay Dwivedi

“It was our expectation that the cash withdrawal limit would be increased but that did not happen. An increase in the limit would have boosted the market.”

Sachin Chatuvedi

“The market is yet to come out from the hangover of demonetisation. Integrated and simplified taxation system is badly needed. Cashless slogans are fine but what is needed is more cash”.

SU Qureshi

“The market has been ruined after demonetisation. We have bought goods on credit and the suppliers are pestering us for payment day in a day out. People do not have cash and so they are making only essential purchases.”