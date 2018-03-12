Bhopal: Bus carrying marriage party falls off culvert, 32 injured

Bhopal: Members of a marriage party were injured after the bus in which they were travelling fell from a culvert on Sunday. The private bus driver, who is absconding, was on phone when the incident occurred at Banskheda under Piparia police station in Hoshangabad district. There were 32 passengers in the bus.

According to Piparia police station, the ‘barat’ (marriage party) was heading back to Lakhnadaun from Baiga Piparia Thuna after the ceremony. The ill-feted bus, which belongs to Laxmi travels, was passing through Banskheda(Piparia) at around 10.10 am when while crossing over a culvert it fell down leaving all passengers injured.

While most of the injured were discharged after primary treatment, around 20 are undergoing treatment at district hospital. Passengers informed police that the bus driver was talking on mobile phone and was driving very rashly.

While crossing the culvert, he lost control over the bus and the vehicle fell from the culvert. SHO Nain Singh said teams have been dispatched to nab the absconding driver. “The river had dried and so the bus landed on the sand of river bed. Immediately police team rushed for rescue. We took all the injured to hospital for immediate treatment,” he said.