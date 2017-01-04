Bhopal: Burr! Chilly winds pull down day temperature across state

BHOPAL : MP shivered on Tuesday as chilly wind pulled down day temperature to below normal at many places including Bhopal. Betul and Ratlam recorded night temperature of 7 °C which was lowest in the state. Besides, dense fog has paralysed normal life all over the state including the state capital. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 22.3°C which was 2°C below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2°C which was normal.

Naogon recorded day temperature of 15.9°C which was 9°C below normal while Khajuraho recorded day temperature of 17.0°C which was 6°C below normal and Tikamgarh recorded day temperature of 18.4°C which was 6°C below normal. Damoh recorded 17.5°C which was 7°C below normal and Sheopurkalan recorded 19°C which was 5°C below normal.

As per the weatherman, dense fog is likely over Chambal, Gwalior, Rewa, Sagar divisions and Shajapur, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Bhopal, Ujjain, Agar, Katni, Umaria and Shahdol districts in the next 24 hour.

The cyclonic circulation over northern plains has shifted over East Uttar Pradesh.

The Western Disturbance is now over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. Another Western Disturbance is seen over North Afghanistan. Another cyclonic circulation is seen over Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to induce a low pressure area during the next 2-3 days.