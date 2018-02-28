Bhopal: Budget 2018: People have high expectation from Malaiya

Bhopal: As the Assembly elections are slated later this year, the people have a lot of expectations from state Budget 2018. Every sector has its own wish list, while corporate sector wants that “ease of doing business” be simplified in the state, the common man who have been left disappointed by Union FM Arun Jaitley expects better offers from state finance minister Jayant Kumar Malaiya.

The people believe that since this being an election year, the government will be more considerate and mindful of people’s aspirations. Free Press talked to people from different walks of life to know what they expect in the State budget to be tabled in Assembly on Wednesday. Excerpts

“State government should reduce tax on diesel and petrol to give relief to people. Secondly, as it is elections year, so people want that government should present public oriented budget. Hope the state finance minister Jayant Malaiya will not follow strict path, which the Union finance minister Arun Jaitley followed while preparing the union budget.” – Kalpatru Multipliers Limited MD Adityamanya Jain

“Government should reduce court fee which is highest in Madhya Pradesh in comparison with other states. Even in Cheque bounce cases, earlier, there was no court fee but now it ranges from 15 per cent to 20 per cent. This is not justified. And if government continues to charge, 50 per cent of it should be deposited in advocates’ welfare fund. He also wants government to give pension to advocates who are above 60 years and also EWS houses for lawyers.”- Advocate Priyanath Pathak

“Transportation cost for industrial products should be cheaper and competitive and for this the government should reduce tax on diesel. Secondly, stamp duties should be reduced for MSME. Thirdly, more budgetary allocation should be made to promote industries and infrastructure.” PHD Chamber of Commerce Regional Director RG Dwivedi

“State government should focus more on school education in the state budget with more budgetary allocation to strengthen infrastructure. Besides, students safety should be top priority as road accidents are happening more in the state and students’ lives are at risk.”- DPS teacher Shikha Sharma

“Government should have control on milk price. In the name of quality, the rate of milk is determined and it is highly priced in the state. Considering child health, the government should keep a check on the price of milk. Similarly, vat on petrol and diesel should be reduced.” Advocate Dr Rajesh Sharma

“The government should take concrete steps to clear hurdle in running the business. The rules and procedure should be should be simplified. We cannot tolerate unnecessary hurdles which ultimately kills the industries generating unemployment. Steps should be taken to make ‘Ease of doing business’ a success by simplifying rules.” – FMPCCI president RS Goswami