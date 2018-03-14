Bhopal: BU announces re-exam for admission in PhD and MPhil

Bhopal: Barkatullah University on Tuesday issued a notification declaring re-examination for admission in PhD and MPhil courses on April 22.

The re-examination declaration, however, has not gone down with the students as they can move court over it. The students feel that the re-examination might be cancelled as there are several anomalies in the notification.

As per the new notification students who cleared the entrance examination conducted on December 24 last year have been given choice to reappear. The point number two of notification states, if the applicant who has passed the exam wants to re-appear, he can and his score in re-exam will be valid. Those who don’t their previous scores will be taken into consideration.

Some of the professors on condition of anonymity said, the varsity should have cancelled the examination and re-conducted a new examination for all candidates. There is need to institute a judicial scrutiny into it. The applicants have accused the varsity of playing with the future of the students.

Anomalies in the exam held on December 24 had invited the ire of many and the students had even complained to the Governor. The students had alleged that question papers were misprinted and that they were even given less time to answer.

The answer sheet checking agency didn’t have the eligibility, they had alleged. The results were erroneous and the varsity administration had to declare results twice. There were allegations that merit and eligibility criteria were not followed in the exams.

What came as a surprise is the version of PRO VV Singh Vaish who welcoming the re-exam declaration, said that the varsity took a very good decision keeping in mind all the aspects. There will not be any problem hence. However, Registrar UN Shukla could not be contacted for the comment.