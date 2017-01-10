BHOPAL: The department of social work of the Bhopal School of Social Sciences launched BSSS-Jeevan Shala on Monday. The main aim of the project is to impart life skill training and instill moral values among the school-going and dropout slum children. The project was inaugurated by Dr. Fr. John, Principal BSSS College. In his message, he dedicated the venture to society and thanked all associated professional agencies for their commitment towards this project. Varghese Jacob, Associate Director, World Vision of India and Fr. Jonedios Toppo, Director Asha Niketan Welfare Centre were also present on the occasion.World Vision of India is technical and knowledge partner for this venture.
Bhopal: BSSS launches project for school dropouts
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 10, 2017 08:55 am
