Bhopal: BSNL to give discount on online bill payment

BHOPAL: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, with the objective to promote cashless payment, has launched the facility of online payment for landline, broadband and mobile bills as well as recharge of pre-paid mobile. Customer concerned may make online payment by website portal.bsnl.in and by using ‘MY BSNL App’. The customers making payment before set date will be given discount of 0.75 per cent on bill amount, excluding service tax. The discount will be given till March 31, 2017.