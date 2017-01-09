Bhopal: BSF head constable son and killed in road accident

BHOPAL: Boarder Security Forces (BSF) head constable (Radio) and his six months old son were killed in a road accident at Parvalia on Sunday. He was posted at Badarkha unit, Parvalia (Bhopal).

He was on his way to Bhopal Railway station to drop his wife, son and brother in-law. As his wife is a teacher in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, she to catch train from main station. They were in car (RJ-18-CB-4624) which rammed into tree in an attempt to save a biker. Injured wife and brother in-law have been admitted in hospital.

As per the Parvalia police, Dharmendra Kajal, 25, and six months son Ayush died when their car rammed into road side tree in morning. Wife Anita and brother-in-law Anil were injured in the accident and have been admitted in hospital. Dharmendra was posted as radio operator and after completing his 5-years in Orissa was recently transferred to Bhopal. Family hails Koyal Khejari, Rajasthan.