Bhopal: Brother of med education minister passes away

Bhopal: Brother of med education minister passes away

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 10, 2017 09:57 am
BHOPAL: Sunil Jain, younger brother of minister of state for medical education, Sharad Jain, died of cardiac arrest. He was 58. His last rites will be performed in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

