Bhopal: Brother-in-law held for murder of youth

BHOPAL: The brother-in-law of a youth has been arrested in connection with his murder.

The body of the youth was found in bushes around a temple near Sun Palace Hotel under Jehangirabad police station on Monday.

Ganesh, 40, son of Shyamlal, has been arrested in this connection. Preetam Singh was found murdered in bushes near the hotel on Maida Mill Road. A local resident Anil had spotted the body when he was on his way to the temple.

Accused Ganesh wanted to sell 2.5 acre land owned by the deceased for which was unwilling.

SHO Preetam Singh Thakur said, “Brother-in-law Ganesh has been arrested in connection with murder of Preetam Singh. There was 2.5 acre land owned by the deceased and Ganesh wanted to sell it. He had convinced his wife, the sister of the deceased but Preetam was adamant not to sell the land.”