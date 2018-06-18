Bhopal: Brief spell of rain offers relief from humid weather condition

Bhopal: After a week’s gap, the state capital was drenched by a brief spell of rain on Sunday offering much needed relief from humid and sweltering weather. The weatherman said that rainfall on the day measured 15mm. However, anti-cyclonic system prevailing over the state could result in a rise in day temperature in next few days.

Bhopal recorded day temperature of 36.9 degrees and night temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees and minimum of 24.5 degrees. On Saturday, day temperature was 38.3 degrees Celsius.

The rain in afternoon caught the people unaware. The rain led to load-shedding in many colonies. People rushed to take shelter. According to meteorological department, the weather in Central India was dry. Currently, an anti-cyclone feature is prevailing over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining states.

Due to the system, the weather will remain dry in most parts of the central India. A trough is extending from coastal southern to the northern parts, due to which light rainfall and thundershower may occur in some parts. Meanwhile, South Madhya Pradesh would witness a rise in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.