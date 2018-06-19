Bhopal: Brief rain offers relief but no sign of monsoon

Bhopal: A brief spell of light rain hit the state capital on Monday providing much-needed relief from humid and sweltery weather. The city experienced 3.1mm rain. Meanwhile, monsoon surge into the state has remained weak. There is no possibility of its revival at least for the next three to four days.

A cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh and a trough stretching from this system up to Goa could result in light to moderate showers over parts of east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.4 degrees.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 36.0 degrees Celsius and minimum of 23.8 degrees. Khajuraho and Nowgaon recorded 43 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state. Umaria and Gwalior each recorded 41.4 degrees Celsius while Sheopurkalan, Sidhi and Satna each recorded 40 degrees Celsius.

Light shower is likely in various districts in Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur divisions and Singrauli, Dindori, Sagar, Sheopurkalan, Guna and Shivpuri districts. According to Meteorological department, scattered rain and thundershowers may occur at isolated places in south-east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas in next two days. The temperature will remain above 40 degrees at other places. Southwest Monsoon has remained stagnant owing to weak monsoon current Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM).