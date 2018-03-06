Bhopal: ‘Brain dead’ man comes back to life on autopsy table

Bhopal: A man who was declared “brain dead” was resuscitated after a pathologist who was to perform autopsy found him having a pulse. The miracle happened in at government hospital in Chhindwara on Monday. Himanshu Bharadwaj, a resident of Professor Colony in Chhindwara, suffered head injuries after his motorcycle skidded off the road on Sunday evening. He was rushed to a private hospital in Nagpur. The doctors there declared Bharadwaj brain dead and sent him back to Chhindwara.

Bharadwaj’s family members then brought him back to the Chhindwara district hospital where doctors later declared him dead as his pulse was missing and he was showing no signs of life. His body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem. Pathologist Dr Nirnay Pandey who was to perform the autopsy detected Bharadwaj’s pulse. He was rushed to a ward in the hospital and given treatment.

Chhindwara district hospital senior medical officer Dr Sushil Dubey said Bharadwaj responded positively to the medical treatment. He regained consciousness and his all vitals are found to be stable, he said, adding that Bharadwaj was again referred to Nagpur for better treatment. Chhindwara Collector JK Jain said Himanshu Bharadwaj met road accident and was declared brain dead. However, during autopsy doctors felt his pulse he has been shifted to Nagpur for further treatment, said Jain.

According to Chhindwara district hospital, Bharadwaj was declared brain-dead and upon his arrival at Chhindwara hospital his respiration was dysfunctional and the pulse was also missing. However, his respiratory organs began responding this morning. At times, in brain-dead patients, the heart and the respiratory system stop functioning transiently, which seems to be the case here.