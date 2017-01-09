Bhopal: BPS annual sports meet witnesses array of impressive events

Gogawa: Bapna Public School (BPS) organised its annual sports meet on Sunday where SP Kalyan Chakravarti was the chief guest.

Chakravarti appreciated students for participating in dance, singing, sports, painting and other activities throughout the year along with studies.

School students participated in a number of competitions like music PT, surya namaskar, hurdle race, stunt pyramid, aerobics and more.

According to information, best performing students of the session 2015-2016 were given awards like best student, most disciplined and best house. Principal Gajendra Panchya presented the annual report. D block education officer Bhupendra Singh Chauhan, Lakhan Yadav and Mani Durga Yadav, parents of last year’s best student Puja Yadav were also present on the occasion.