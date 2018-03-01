Bhopal: Boy fearing failure in board exam ends life

BHOPAL : A 16-year-old boy who had left home in Vidisha committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Sukhi Sewania area on Tuesday evening.

The boy was found hanging from a tree near Amoni Fatak under the limits of Sukhi Sewania police station on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Ashish Vishwakarma resident of Ganj Basoda in Vidihsa district. He had left home without informing anyone on February 24.

According to police, the deceased was to appear in class X board examination and he perhaps was scared that he might not be able to score good marks. Police have not found any suicide note from his pocket.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 24-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her house at Anand Nagar under the limits of Piplani police station on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Yashoda Malwiya, who was alone at the home while her 4-year-old daughter was watching television in other room.

According to police the woman’s husband Kapil works in a private college and was out while her mother-in-law was away for the last three days. Her sister-in-law too was at Bairagarh for some work when she hanged herself in the bathroom.

Police have not found any suicide note from the spot while the reason she took the extreme step is still unknown.