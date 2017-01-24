Bhopal: Boy escapes clutches of abductors

BHOPAL: An 11-year-old boy escaped from clutches of his kidnappers cue to his alertness on Monday. The boy was kidnapped from Hosangabad in front of the school around 9am on Monday.

MP Nagar police station SHO Ashish Dhurve informed that the Rishi Rajput, resident of Hosangabad, was kidnapped by two unidentified persons.

The duo reached the school and told the boy that his father Jitendra Rajput met with an accident and was calling him. They told him that they were going to meet his father and he could also go with them in car.

After awhile the boy suspected in midway that he had been kidnapped, When the kidnappers reached Jyoti Talkies and went to take water and snacks, locking the car, the boy anyhow opened the car’s gate and started running. The passers-by spotted the boy running and stopping the boy asked about his unusual act.

The boy told the story to them, on this they called the FRV and handed over the boy to them. The FRV handed the boy to the MP Nagar police, the parents were called from Hosangabad and handed the boy to the family.