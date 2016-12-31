Bhopal: Boy crushed to death by BRTS bus

BHOPAL: A 16-year old boy was killed after a BRTS low floor bus hit him while he was crossing the road at Lalghati, under Koh-e-Fiza police station, on Friday evening.

Agitated mob damaged the bus and blocked the traffic for an hours in protest. It is second incident when flow floor bus hit any one while crossing the road. Previously a man was killed when he was crossing the road at Misrod.

As per the police, Samad,16, resident of Barela village, Lalghati, was crossing BRTS Railing. In the mean time, speeding BRTS low floor bus hit him on BRTS Corridor. He worked in Chowk Bazar, Old City. From City he had gone to Lalghati. He died on the spot. He was taken to Hamidia Hospital for postmortem. He died in road accident when speeding low floor BRTS bus (mp-04-CA-0983) hit him.

Local agitated mob damaged the bus smashing window panes and front and rear glasses. Police immediately swung into action and prevented the mob from setting bus afire. But in spite of it, agitated mob succeeded in damaging the bus and blocking the traffic for an hour on Lalghati road. Previously, a man was killed by BRTS low floor bus in road accident when he was crossing road at Misrod.

SP (South) Arvind Saxena said, “Police immediately intervened into matter and pacified the irked mob which damaged the bus and blocked the road for an hour in protest against the road accident.”