Bhopal: Bose’s statue defaced in Jabalpur First act in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In another act of vandalism, the statue of prominent freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was defaced in Jabalpur on Friday. A white statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was smeared with red colour on Friday morning.

This is the first incident in Madhya Pradesh after statues of leaders were vandalised, defaced in different parts of the country including Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala in last one week. Inspector general of police (Jabalpur) Anant Kumar Singh said, “Holi revellers may have smeared colour on statue of Subhas Chandra Bose. We are investigating the matter.”

Though Jabalpur police attributed it to Holi revellers who indulged in a mischievous act, district administration and police have begun inquiry into the matter. As per initial reports, red paint was splashed on the statue at a park under Lordganj police station.

Two statues of Vladimir Lenin were demolished by a mob in Tripura last week – one was razed by mob at Sabroom Motor Stand and another was bulldozed at Belonia College Square in Agartala. Besides statue of Lenin, the statues of Periyar, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi were also desecrated.

On Thursday, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged by a local resident in Kannur, Kerala. The miscreant took off spectacles and garland from Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and ran away.

On Wednesday, a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was damaged in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The statue of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was desecrated in Kolkata.