Bhopal: Boozers, gamblers learning traffic rules at Yatayat Park

BHOPAL: The Yatayat Park (Traffic Park) located across the road from Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya (MVM) and adjacent to the MLAs Rest House has become a paradise for gamblers and drunkards.

Right under the nose of traffic and police control rooms, anti-social elements can be seen gambling there. The object and purpose of development of Traffic Park has been defeated.

Surprisingly, Traffic police says that it is not responsible for maintaining the park. It is the responsibility of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to develop and maintain it and the Traffic police will only educate people and children about traffic rules.

As police look least interested in the park and it has become a paradise for gamblers and drunkards. Parents remain tense if their children go there to play, lest they may become victims of the anti-social elements.

Lokesh Singh

“Traffic park cannot be maintained and children will not be safe there till the BMC take assistance from the traffic police. The involvement of the police is a must for proper monitoring.”

Sharadey Sharma

“It is painful to see the pathetic condition of Traffic Park. The BMC runs its office at a corner in the park but does little to maintain it.”

ASP (Traffic) Samir Yadav

“Traffic Park is not of Traffic police. It is BMC administration that had developed it. It is unfortunate that the BMC does not maintain it in a proper way. May times, we have told the BMC to develop and maintain it in a proper way. We will only educate children and people about traffic rules for safe driving.”

Rakesh Maran

“Parents should not send their children to play at Traffic Park as it is not safe for them till the police starts looking after the park. The BMC administration should also ensure its proper maintenance in association with traffic police.”

Sanat Soni

“The main objective of developing the park has been defeated. The BMC runs its office at a corner in the park but does little to maintain it.”