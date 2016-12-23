Bhopal: Books move from hearts to hard disks but Chachchi doesn’t give up

BHOPAL: A six-day Urdu drama festival began with a play ‘Chachchi Sharafat Wali’ at Ravindra Bhawan on Thursday. The fest is being organised under the aegis of Allama Iqbal Adbi Markaz , MP Urdu Akademi and the directorate of culture.

Scripted and directed by city-based noted Urdu playwright Farukh Sher Khan, the play talks about the importance of books in our life. Books teach us how to live in society and also how to understand it.

The play is the saga of a woman, who preserves Urdu books, thinking that they are a heritage that must be protected. She wants that the new generation should take benefit of these books and preserve their culture.

The middle-aged Chachchi, who lives in a roadside house preserves books with hope that it will be useful for the new generation. She has two sons but they don’t have any interest in books. His elder son Aabid and his wife Naaz are eyeing her house. They hatch a conspiracy for selling the house in which Chachchi lives along with her younger son Sharafat. But their every trick fails.

Chachchi knows very well that the new generation has divided people as well as Hindi and Urdu languages. She knows that books have moved from the heart to the hard disk but she doesn’t give up. Her fight continues.

Besides strong scripting, realistic set, colourful lights , costumes and music and of course the act of actors of Adakar Theatre group, Bhopal added charm to the play. Some ghazals and songs of Safdar Hashmi, Iqbal Ashhar and Lata Haya were also used to make the play more realistic. Nimisha Verma as Chachchi, Punit Chandra as Sharafat, Jainab Khan as Naaz, Sarfaraz Alik Khan as Aabid and others were in lead roles. It is noteworthy here that it was the first show of the play. The play ‘Birjis Qadar Ka Kuna’ directed by K.G. Trivedi and translated by Raguveer Sahay would be staged on Friday and presented by Trikarshi Theatre Group.