Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Body of unidentified youth recovered from Lower Lake

Bhopal: Body of unidentified youth recovered from Lower Lake

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 10, 2017 09:55 am
FOLLOW US:

BHOPAL: The body of an unidentified youth was found floating in the Lower Lake under Shyamla Hills police station on Monday morning. According to police sources, the body of the unidentified youth had wearing a red shirt was found near Kamlapati Ghat. The age of deceased is around 25 years. The police have registered a case and started investigating the matter.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK