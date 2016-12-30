BHOPAL: Body of retired IAS Mrinali Vijay Garde has been donated to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), by her family on Thursday. She died on December Her body has been donated to help medical students as per her wishes. She was basically hailed from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Her husband Vijay Garde was an engineer in BHEL, Bhopal.
Bhopal: Body of retired IAS donated to AIIMS
Tagged with: AIIMS All India Institute of Medical Sciences Body donated retired IAS Mrinali Vijay Garde
