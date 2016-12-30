Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Body of retired IAS donated to AIIMS

Bhopal: Body of retired IAS donated to AIIMS

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 30, 2016 10:08 am
FOLLOW US:

BHOPAL: Body of retired IAS Mrinali Vijay Garde has been donated to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), by her family on Thursday. She died on December Her body has been donated to help medical students as per her wishes. She was basically hailed from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Her husband Vijay Garde was an engineer in BHEL, Bhopal.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK