Bhopal: BMC to discuss water crisis after Eid

Bhopal: The state capital is facing severe water crisis for the last one month but the in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Parishad meeting on Monday did not even take up the matter for a discussion. Although the Congress corporators demanded immediate discussion of the issue in meeting but Mayor Alok Sharma was adamant for discussion after Ramzan as a result the entire issue was washed out in ruckus.

Mayor Alok Sharma’s stand that he is ready for discussion over water but after Ramzan irked Congress corporators and they trouped to well of the House and shouted slogans against chairman Surjit Singh Chauhan and Mayor Alok Sharma. Congress Corporators demanded immediate discussion on water crisis and then Nulla cleaning drive before onset monsoon.

Congress then staged a walk out- shouting slogans against BMC chairman Surjit Singh Chauhan and Mayor Alok Sharma. Besides, before meeting, Congress Corporators broke the pitchers as a mark of protest at ISBT based BMC Parishad Hall.

BMC parishad meeting was already delayed by ten days (it was to be held by June1) and people anticipated that BMC parishad will take up the issue of water crisis on priority basis.

However Mayor Alok Sharma reasoned that the whole ruckus was a result of factionalism in the Congress he said, “I will not entertain any political move like Digvijay Singh’s group, Kamalnath’s group or Suresh Pachori’s Group. I will go by what Leader of Opposition in BMC Mohammed Sagir who suggested that a meeting on the matter be held after Eid. Earlier, Sagir handed over memorandum for discussion. I met various corporators and then Sagir agreed.”

“Anyone can do politics but Parishad is not the place to do politics. Congress is divided house as many groups have now become active. As our leader of opposition Mohammed Sagir is ready for discussion after Ramzan, we are ready for it, “Mayor added.

Congress corporator Amit Sharma, waving paper cuttings regarding news published regarding water crisis, said, “There is acute situation and even things have been published in media. Even after it, ruling BJP is not ready for the discussion on water crisis.