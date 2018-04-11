Bhopal: BMC to come up with 7 new fire stations

Bhopal: In wake of recent fire incidents in the city, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to set up as many as seven new fire stations to ensure timely service and response. The civic body currently operates ten fire stations and that these new seven stations will help the authorities to provide timely service in wake of any incident.

On Monday, sixty shanties were reduced to ashes in Saket Nagar, while in Bairagarh a number of shops were gutted during a fire at commercial complex last year. The civic body has to seek help from other institutions like BHEL, Army, police or even call fire tenders from Sehore and other neighbouring areas.

Keeping in view the time it takes in coordinating with these fire teams, the BMC has decided to open seven new centers in the city. The new fire stations will be opened in the areas of DIG Buglaow at Bairasia road, Karond Sabji Mandi, Anand Nagar at Raisen road, near C-21 Mall at Hoshangabad road, Neelbad at Sooraj Nagar, Shyamla hills guest house and at Bhauri.

However, the chances of opening of these centers this year are quite thin. BMC fire officer Rameshwar Neel claimed that proposed fire stations will help in ensuring speedy help at the spots as sometimes delay proves fatal.