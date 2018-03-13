Bhopal: BMC fetes sanitation workers for taking injured to hospital

Bhopal: Mayor Alok Sharma and municipal commissioner Priyanka Das on Monday felicitated two sanitation workers for their selfless act of rushing an injured man to hospital in garbage vehicle.

Faijan Khan and Surendra Verma were felicitated at Mayor’s programme called Bhopal ki Chaupal.

The two workers were passing through cable stay bridge when they found injured Anil Sharma waiting for an ambulance. Sharma had received injuries in a car accident on Saturday after which locals rung up 108 for help but it did not arrive though the victim’s condition turned critical.

As the ambulance did not come on time, the duo put the injured in the garbage vehicle and rushed him to Hamidia hospital. Taking cognisance of the incident, the senior officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Mayor praised the act.

Meanwhile, Mayor Alok Sharma announced that people with over 40 percent of blindness will be offered houses in the city. He said that the persons with visual disability will be granted houses built under the housing for all scheme for which he will raise the matter with the government.