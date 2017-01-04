Free Press Journal
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: BM Sharma posted as Shahdol divisional commissioner

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 04, 2017 11:33 am
BHOPAL : BM Sharma, managing director, Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation (Markfed), has been posted as divisional commissioner, Shahdol. With Sharma taking charge of divisional commissioner, divisional commissioner, Jabalpur, Gulshan Bamra will be relieved from his additional charge.

