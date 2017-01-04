Bhopal: Blind Challenge Car Rally 2017 on Sunday

BHOPAL : Blind Challenge Car Rally is an annual feature to generate awareness among the masses regarding the issues concerning persons with visual impairment. For last ten years Arushi is organizing this car rally where the vehicle is driven by a sighted person and the navigator is a blind person, who reads the route given to them on the spot in Braille. It is a small fun event within the city limits, cars being driven in slow speed. The participants for the rally are from all over Madhya Pradesh. This will be the eleventh successive year for organising ‘Blind Challenge Car Rally 2017’ on Sunday.

The rally will be covering around 30 kms within Bhopal Municipal Corporation limits. There are cash prizes and trophies for first three winners and mementos and certificates to all participants.