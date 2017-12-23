Bhopal: BJP’s charges against Cong leaders met 2G, Adarsh fate

Bhopal: The acquittal of all the accused in the 2G scam and Bombay High Court quashing Maharashtra Governor’s sanction to prosecute ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan in Adarsh scam have come as a huge embarrassment for the BJP.

In Madhya Pradesh too, the BJP government has failed to prove single charge levelled against Congress leaders in last 14 years. The BJP had released documents in which it had levelled several charges against the former chief minister Digvijay Singh in the run up to the 2003 assembly elections, following which Digvijay Singh had slapped a defamation case on Uma Bharati. On more than one occasion, Uma Bharati has publicly urged Digvijay Singh to withdraw the case.

An FIR was filed against former assembly speaker Shriniwas Tiwari, Digvijay Singh and others in the case of alleged irregularities in recruitments made in assembly secretariat. The police had even questioned Digvijay Singh. But two years down the line, no charge sheet has been filed in the case. Nothing could be proved against Singh in MPSIDC case too.

The BJP had charged many ministers of the then Congress government with corruption. But none of them have been convicted by any court. Ditto with the Congress. The allegations made by the party against the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in connection with dumper and Vyapam scams could not be proved in any court.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal said that governments do not show the will power necessary for pursuing graft cases, fearing that they would be charged with political vendetta. He said that whether it is the 2G case or the case against Digvijay Singh, the final verdict is yet to come.