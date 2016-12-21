Bhopal: BJP women wing leader killed by son, accused held

BHOPAL: Gautam Nagar police nabbed Aman for killing his mother on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party women wing leader Jamila Khan was shot dead on November 30 at Indira Sahayata Nagar after she did not approve his marriage with his girlfriend. The police registered a case under section 302 of the IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Police said that unable to persuade his mother over marrying his girlfriend the 20-year-old son killed his mother. In the initial investigation the accused told the police that his mother was electrocuted and fainted but later the doctors found that Jamila died after she sustained a gunshot.

It raised suspicion as Aman was present at the time of the incident and he never reported anyone escaping from the house after firing and claimed that his mother sustained electric shock.

Aman cleaned the blood stains and raised an alarm which alerted the family members and neighbours and the deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The vital link which helped in solving the case was the witnessing of the neighbours who told the police that at the time of the incident Jamila returned from a nearby shop and no outsider or suspicious person was spotted in the area which only pointed that the accused is involved in the murder and later he confessed to murder and revealed the reason behind his act.