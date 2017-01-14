Bhopal: BJP which dropped many ministers protecting Sanjay Pathak

BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had dropped ministers in the past merely on the basis of allegations, is defending minister of state Sanjay Pathak with all its might.

The issue of Pathak has been discussed at almost all the party fora right from Bhopal to Delhi. State BJP leaders have been dishing out arguments to protect Pathak from the wrath of the central leadership of the party.

Earlier, BJP had dropped Ajay Vishnoi, Vijay Shah, Anup Mishra and Omprakash Dhurvey. They all were later re-inducted into the cabinet on being proved innocent but the party is now hesitating in taking this decision in Pathak’s case.

Vishnoi was asked to resign when I-T raids were conducted at his brother’s place.

Though nothing significant could be seized from his place but Vishnoi was asked to resign. Mishra’s relatives’ name surfaced in Belagaon murder case. Lokayukta had submitted charge-sheet against Dhurvey filling FIR but later he was proved not guilty. Shah was removed merely for his comment on women in a programme in Jhabua. These ministers were also later re-inducted into the cabinet.

As far as Pathak’s case is concerned, a businessman’s name, which is close to him, is surfacing in Axis Bank scam. Despite taking decision on Pathak’s fate, attempts are being made to suppress proofs.

RSS seeks info on Nandkumar son

The attempts of BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan to shield Sanjay Pathak may prove dear to the former. The central leaders of BJP are seeking information about Nandkumar’s son Harsh Singh. BJP leaders are also assessing the role of Pathak in this matter. RSS may call Nandkumar to give explanation. Sources in RSS said the Sangh is taking this matter seriously and soon some significant decision may be taken.