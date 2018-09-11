Bhopal: BJP turns to woo poor, OBCs

Agitation launched by the upper castes and other backward classes against the amendment in SC/ST Atrocities Act has raised concerns within BJP about losing its main voters. The impact of the agitation has been severe in Gwalior, Chambal and Vindhya regions. To tackle the impact of the agitation, the BJP leaders are now focusing on creating a rift in the upper castes and the OBCs.

In order to separate poor from upper castes- they would be told about the benefits to them through governmental schemes. The agitation is being led by the upper castes and the OBCs. As far as upper castes are concerned, the agitation may have people’s support but they are not active. BJP is trying to get through to them so that they do not go away from the party.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) too is going to launch an area-wise campaign to keep its main voters with the BJP. RSS leaders, as a part of campaign, will conduct meetings to tell people that if upper castes and OBC don’t remain united then other people may take its advantage. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in order to win favour of poor and farmers, announced to cover farmers having 5 acres of land as beneficiaries of sambal yojana on Sunday.

Chouhan may also announce certain sops during OBC convention prior to code of conduct becoming operational. In the national executive body meeting of BJP in Delhi, a strategy to tame the agitation was prepared. BJP and RSS would work together on the strategy. Influential leaders of BJP have been asked to communicate with leaders of the upper castes in their respective areas, to douse the flames of agitation.