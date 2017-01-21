Bhopal: BJP to accept donations digitally but keeps cash door open

BHOPAL: The state Bharatiya Janata Party, in order to promote cashless transactions in keeping with the wish of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will, henceforth, accept donations only through digital means and cheques. The party is going to start the collection of ‘Aajivan Sahyog Nidhi” from February 11. A target of collecting Rs 11 crore has been set.

State president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, at a meeting on Friday, said donations should be accepted digitally and cash should be taken only when there is no other option. He said the party organisation should also make payments digitally in the interest of transparency.

Organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat told the meeting that a grand programme will be organised on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal on February 11 at Bairagarh, which would be addressed by RSS Sarsanghchalak, Mohan Bhagwat. Bhagat said a chartered accountant would be appointed in each division, to ensure that accounts are prepared in time and accurately.

Accounting expert Veni Thapar, who was sent by the central unit of the party, told district presidents about cashless transactions. Thapar said the party has provided a PAN number which should be mentioned in the bank accounts of district BJP units. She said there should be only one bank account in the name of the party at the district level. Change of office-bearers would not change the bank account. Thapar asked all district office and state office to send balance sheet showing transactions until December 31 soon.