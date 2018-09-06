Bhopal: BJP state unit complaints to CEO over stone pelting on CM’s rath

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party, state unit, has lodged a complaint to chief electoral officer (CEO) regarding the attack on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Churhat constituency.

Party’s senior leaders Vijendra Singh Sisodia, Shantilal Lodha, SS Uppal and Santosh Sharma, in the complaint alleged that people arrested by Police in this incident include Congress block president Ramvilas Patel, Congress IT cell, district president Pankaj Singh and Churhat block IT cell, coordinator, Shivendra Singh, which clearly showed that the attack on CM was pre-planned by Congress party.

They claimed that the incident of stone pelting on Chief Minister’s Rath in Churhat only gave rise to several doubts. BJP leaders also claimed that Congress leaders were using bad language for the CM the BJP leaders were observing patience.

They alleged that Congress party is launching such attacks as it was frustrated with the huge public support to jan ashirwaad yatra.They feared that Congress might get such attacks made in the coming time too to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the state.

BJP leaders alleged that the Congress party is issuing communal statements to spoil peaceful atmosphere of MP. CEO has been requested to stop Congress party from spoil the peaceful and harmonious atmosphere of MP so that ensuing assembly polls could be conducted peacefully.