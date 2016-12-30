Bhopal: BJP state executive body meet to be cashless

BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to manage the expenses on its forthcoming state executive body meeting only through cashless transactions.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on January 10-11 at Sagar. BJP leaders have decided that no big payment will be made in cash. This was being done in accordance with the PM’s cashless campaign.

A resolution would be moved in the meeting, describing demonetisation as a successful and courageous move. Besides, Congress and other opposition parties would be condemned for protesting against demonetisation. Discussion on building favourable environment in support of demonetisation will also take place in the meeting. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will present details of his Narmada Yatra in the meeting. The members of the executive body will also be asked to join the Yatra.

Prior to state executive body meeting, a meeting of the national executive body of the party will be held in Delhi, which will be focussed on demonetisation. The same agenda would be taken over in the state executive body meeting. BJP Sagar unit, district president, Raja Dubey said it has been decided, on the lines of central BJP organisation, that cash will be used only for payments which cannot be made through cashless transactions. Dubey said all payments will be made through cheques. Dubey said it is expected that around Rs 15 lakh will be spent on the meet.