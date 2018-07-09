Bhopal: BJP social media workers ignorant of government’s schemes
Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressing a meeting of social media workers of the party here on Sunday, could not get answers from social media workers about the schemes of the government. The hall turned silent when Chouhan spoke about ‘Sambal Yojana’ launched for unorganized workers. Chouhan asked the social media workers to memorise the schemes.
Chouhan urged them to plunge themselves into social media with daybreak. He said social media is the most important medium to send our message to people for the upcoming assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections. He asked them to send message daily as people have short memory.
Chouhan said his daily inauguration of developmental works was equivalent to state budget during Digvijay Singh government. He said he inaugurated schemes of Rs 14000 crore on Saturday through online mode. Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to sense the importance of revolution on social media.
Chouhan said he was not on Facebook till 2015 but Modi told him its importance. Modi told him that it was the fastest means of reaching out people. Chief Minister said people use social media to spread rumours but we need to remain alert and strongly reply all propaganda.
JUST ARRIVED
- Bhopal: Corporator’s husband suspended from party for stalling MP and MLA’s bhoomi pujan
- Bhopal: Army jawan uses AK47 to settle property dispute
- Bhopal: BJP social media workers ignorant of government’s schemes
- REVEALED: Kiara Advani joins Sidharth Malhotra starrer Vikram Batra biopic
- Bhopal: Liquor ban only after discussions with tribal communities, says Kamal Nath
EDITOR’S PICK
Real fear of a global trade war
Setting off fears of a global trade war, last Friday the US and China, the world’s largest and second largest…
The Great Indian Poverty Debate is ending
A recent report from the globally renowned Brookings Institution shows a dramatic reduction of poverty in India. As of May…
AAP celebration has been short lived
Delhi is one of the smallest states of the Indian Union, perhaps smaller than many small states like Haryana, Jharkhand,…
CJI’s status as master of roster confirmed
The Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday that the Chief Justice of India is the sole master of roster in allotment…
Kumaraswamy’s budget for farmer
If there was hope that the Janata Dal (S)-Congress first budget in Karnataka would move to wipe off the five…