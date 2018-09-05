Bhopal: BJP OBC cell to bridge gap between reserved and general categories

Bhopal: Amidst ‘Swarnas’ protests against Centre’s ordinance overruling Supreme Court’s decision in SC/ST Act, Bharatiya Janata Party, other backward castes (OBC) cell have decided to initiate communication between the reserved and general categories.

This information was given by MP Prahlad Patel during a press conference after a meeting of OBC leaders in BJP at CM House. Stating that OBCs had always been a link between general and SC/ST categories, Patel said that the OBC cell of the party would initiate communication between both these categories to bridge the gap being created. He also said the governments would also ensure that SC/ST Act should not be misused.

Patel said the Central government brought the ordinance when Congress resorted to adverse publicity on reservation. He said Congress publicized all over the country that reservation would come to an end. Patel said a censure motion was passed in the meeting over attack on jan ashirwaad yatra of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He said Congress was not doing the right type of politics. He also said that a convention on September 10 in Satna would be held over the Central government constituting ‘Backward Category Commission’ followed by a vote of thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.