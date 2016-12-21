Bhopal: BJP MLA Girish Gautam starts cycle yatra

REWA: Ten days cycle yatra has been started in the leadership of Devtalab MLA, Girish Gautam to make the people aware about the welfare schemes of the government. More than 1000 youths were participated in this journey; during the journey the eligible beneficiaries who are not getting the benefits of the schemes are also getting aware about the plans of the government.

This journey will be pass through the 1000 villages of the district, during the journey various programmes has been organised in village panchayat in which the villagers are also participating and there is a festive atmosphere in the villages. Till now in cycle yatra BJP district chairman Vidya Prakash Shrivastav, former MLA Nagendra Singh, former MLA Panchulal Prajapati, organising minister of BJP Jitendra Latoriya, Rahul Gautam, Mangawa nagar panchayat vice chairman Pramod Urmliya, Ashok Gupta, Hemu Urmaliya, Lavkush Pandey, Santosh Mishra including large number of public were participated, this journey is continues.

During cycle journey the different types of programmes were organised in local language like comedy, cultural programmes etc. this cycle yatra will be concluded in Manikwar panchayat in which CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will come.