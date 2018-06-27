Bhopal: BJP creates ruckus on emergency anniversary, House adjourned 

Bhopal: The House witnessed huge commotion created by the ruling party on the anniversary of emergency rule on Tuesday. The commotion led to the cancelling of Question Hour and speaker Sitasharan Sharma had to adjourn the House thrice.

Legislative affairs minister Narottam Mishra, at the beginning of the House proceedings, said that the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi murdered democracy by imposing emergency rule on June 26, 1975.Mishra said back then there was a slogan- ‘Indira Gandhi Ke Do Haath, Sanjay Gandhi Aur Kamal Nath.’ He said that public would never accept the leadership of Kamal Nath. He said that kidney of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s kidney was removed while he was in jail.

While Mishra held Nehru Gandhi family to be responsible for the emergency and, Home minister Bhupendra Singh demanded an apology from the Congress on it. Other BJP legislators too held the Gandhi Nerhu family responsible for the emergency and demanded an apology. Mishra during Zero Hour also held Congress responsible for the atrocities on people during the Emergency.

Refutation

Leader of opposition Ajay Singh said that Maneka Gandhi, wife of Sanjay Gandhi, was in the NDA cabinet. Ramnivas Rawat alleged that BJP murdered Gandhi. The commotion led to cancellation of Question Hour.

Congress allegations

Congress MLAs, interacting with mediapersons outside the House, said that the government intended to escape debate in the House and that was why the House proceedings were being disrupted. Congress MLAs alleged that the way BJP running away from the House proceedings showed its cowardice.