Bhopal: BJP, Congress come face-to-face over Lord Rama

— By Staff Reporter | Sep 15, 2018 10:12 am
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have come face-to-face over Lord Rama. The BJP is preparing to give clarification on Congress announcing the construction of ‘Ramvangaman Path’. Revenue minister Umashankar Gupta, in a press conference on Friday, said several works done in connection with ‘Ramvangaman Path’ would be narrated in a book, to be published by the BJP.

Gupta said it was decided, when NDA formed its government at the Centre, that a ‘Ramayan Circuit’ would be developed on the places related to Lord Rama. He said proposals of Rs 69 crores have been sent by the state government for ‘Ramayan Circuit’ for approval. Gupta claimed that it was because of the BJP that the Congress, which is doing politics of appeasement, has now begun to think about the sentiments of the majority. He said Rahul Gandhi, on his Bhopal visit, should tender apology for whatever wrong said by his ancestors on Hindus.

Gupta alleged that it were Congress leaders who had said that Rama and Krishna were fictional characters. He said the stand of the BJP on the Ram Mandir was clear. He asked Congress to tell whether it would support the BJP on the ordinance brought in the Parliament on the building of the Ram Temple. Gupta said Ram Temple was already built and its foundation was due to be laid.


No consideration on loan waiver, reducing prices of petrol, diesel

Umashankar Gupta, on the issue of constant hike in prices of petrol and diesel, said the state government was not considering any reduction in their prices. He said it was being considered by the central government. Gupta, on the issue of farmers’ suicide said, there were several reasons of suicide. He said the state government did a lot for the farmers. Gupta added that there was no consideration on waiving off loans.

 

