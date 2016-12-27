Bhopal: Bhopal Utsav Mela from December 30; to be ‘almost cashless’

BHOPAL: The 40-day Bhopal Utsav Mela begins from December 30. The fete will be “almost cashless” and its theme will be business, entertainment and service.

The secretary of the organising committee Santosh Agarwal informed a press conference that shop owners will give 20 to 30 percent discount on the market price.

Three ATMs will be installed at the Mela venue and almost every shop will have POS machine. The committee has also requested the RBI officials to provide currency notes of Rs 50 and 100 if the businessmen or the visitors need them.

There will be a health corner in the Mela, where cancer detection camp will be organised for oral and breast cancers. “The organising committee will provide free of cost service up to biopsy”, he added. Blood donation camp and free eye check up camps will also be organised. The committee will arrange free cataract operations for those found eligible. It will be ensured that snacks and food stalls are allotted to genuine vendors. A 10,000 square feet area will be reserved for the elderly and children as rest area.

The coordinator of the fair Suchil Kedia informed that eight cultural programmes have been planned. These programmes will be organised at open air auditorium, Ravindra Bhawan and at Samnvay Bhawan.

Sabri brothers will present qawwali, Bhupendra Singh will present ghazals, Surendra Sharma will be the highlight of the Kavi Sammelan and Rahat Indori of Mushaira, Vinod Rathore and Karnika will present songs and Sanobar Kabir will present film dances. In the Mela area too, various cultural and other programmes will be held. There include magic show, ghazal concert, rock Band performance and DJ competition.