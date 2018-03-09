Bhopal: The history has a habit of repeating itself, all wards of society is disappointed with the government, alleged Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh in the assembly on the concluding day of debate on Governor’s address on Thursday.

In the Governor’s address a very rosy picture of the state development has been painted. If what claimed in the address is true then the government should tell why farmers are committing suicide, employees agitating, women employees tonsuring their head and why state is number two in missing girl cases, questioned Singh.

Quoting the socio-eco survey, Singh said that in the human development index state stands on 19th position in the country. “In the state two agriculture universities are there, the minister’s relative may have become the vice chancellor, but in last 14 years weather the universities have come up with any new seed, the CM should inquire, said Singh.

He also expressed concern over the women safety in the state. Speaking about the sex ratio Singh said that in the home district of the CM the girl sex ratio has dropped to 919 from 927, is this how the government is executing the save girl child programme, asked the Congress leader. In the 2016 report, the state was only second to West Bengal in nation in cases pertaining to missing girls. In state as many as 8622 girls went missing and even the Supreme Court took notice of the issue, said Singh.

“The government has passed the Capital Punishment Bill for rape of girls and it was sent to Centre, but it will face the same fate as state’s ‘money lender prevention bill’ which was passed by the Assembly however awaits approval,” said Singh.

The Leader of Opposition also raised the issue on the deaths due to malnutrition. “The Congress government had ruled that SHGs will provide dalia for the children, but the BJP government gave the contract to the company, the bills were paid to the company, but the dalia was stolen from children’s plates. Now the government is planning to give the supply work to SHG after 14 years”.

The infant mortality rate of the state is one of the highest in the nation and similarly the mother mortality rate is also high, said Singh adding that the government spent Rs 10,000 crore on the health and women and child development department, but the result is nil.